Corona Cooler Box – Dale Staples

Dale Staples joined us for the Corona Cooler Box presented by Zigzag, an ongoing series we going to be doing with some of our favourite surfers. We showered the man with questions which he answered with charm and charisma. Dale ‘Ducky’ Staples will take on John John Florence in heat 6 of round 1 at the Corona Open J-Bay, and apparently, if we have our facts straight, Dale’s beaten the man three times.

Image: Greg Ewing