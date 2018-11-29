Clifton 4th Beach Movie Night – 1 DEC

Wavescape, proud to have become one of Cape Town’s premier summer festivals. Vans invite you to the screening of the Can’t Steal Our Vibe documentary film at the Wavescape Surf & Ocean Festival 2018.

Can’t Steal Our Vibe follows a grassroots initiative by Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation and The Waves for Change Organisation aimed at inspiring individuals to make a positive impact within their communities. Set in South Africa, it features pro surfers Patrick, Dane, and Tanner Gudauskas, and South African pro-Michael February.

The evening will also include a screening of Blue Intensity, an exhilarating short film by George Trim featuring the most epic waves.

Festival line up

