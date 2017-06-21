Check this Winner!

Yes ladies and gentlemen, there is a time for beginnings and a time for endings, this here right now is an ending. But it’s also a celebration. A happy conclusion of our epic Corona Bucket List competition! One of you lucky surf fans, (well one of the 156 who entered) has scooped the grand prize of our Corona Bucket List competition. And it is none other than the naked boerie braaier @Bendindin. Whose entry was selected by Corona Ambassador and South African world title hopeful, Jordy Smith. @Brendindin will soon be winging his way to J-Bay and enjoying 3 nights and days of VIP action at the Corona Open J-Bay. We promised that he’d get to surf with the pros while being showered in free swag, new surfboards and VIP experiences… and as long as he’s wearing pants, we’ll do our best to surpass those expectations… watch this space for the delivery!