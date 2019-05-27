Chasing Cyclones

Mozambique, our neighbour to the North East, has been on the surfer’s radar since the early 70s, but the region missed out on the first wave of surf exploration due to a vicious civil war that raged from 1977 to 1992. A few hardy Saffa surfers snuck in before the war kicked off and came back with stories of perfect sand-bottom points and translucent waters alive with sea creatures grilled prawns and palm trees in paradise.

Ever since the war ended, surfers and other badly behaved pleasure seekers with 4x4s, have been trickling up the coast in growing numbers. However, a surf trip to Mozam has never been just about surfing. It’s too fickle, too tropical, too many fish and too inaccessible to build your entire excursion around the pursuit of perfect surf. Factored into each trip is a fair amount of downtime, through which you will need to entertain yourself.

Fishing, diving or swinging in a hammock with an R&R and getting loose under the palms. Only fairly recently, as the infrastructure has improved, have surfers been chasing swells with “internet-breaking” success. And mostly, they’re chasing the long-range east swells produced by powerful tropical storms in the Indian Ocean. Steadily, the secrets of our backyard are attracting international attention….