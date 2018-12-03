Centre for the Book – Slide Night

David Nhlapo became a paraplegic when he jumped in front of his pregnant wife to save her from a mugger who fired a pistol at her. One of two bullets lodged in his spine, and he was paralysed. This is an inspirational message of hope and positivity as he describes the redemptive journey he has taken back to wholeness and health by surfing in the ocean. Now he can’t get enough Vitamin Sea.

Of storms, surfing, safety and science

Marc is an oceanographer by profession and waterman by passion. Having initially turned to the study of oceanography to legitimize many hours spent diving, surfing and paddling, he has ended up simulating and forecasting the moods of the ocean for work. Arriving in Cape Town having spent his formative years in a bustling, landlocked city, Marc made a concerted effort to cast himself deep into the ocean community. He joined the NSRI, guided tourists on ocean kayak tours, qualified as a commercial diver and earned student money as a snorkel guide and on-call deck assistant (for many of Wavescape’s friends and previous Slide Night speakers as a matter of fact). These days he plies his trade as a scientist in the Marine Research Unit of the South African Weather Service and moonlights at the NSRI. His research focuses on wave and storm surge forecasting as well as coastal ocean safety. He still looks for excuses to get onto or under the water.

ZOLEKA FILANDER

Out of sight, but no longer out of mind

Zoleka is appointed as an offshore benthic ecologist with the DEA and is concurrently pursuing a PhD with NMU. She has a background in marine taxonomy and an interest in deep-sea research-, particularly canyon/coral ecology. Furthermore, Zoleka is active in science communication and outreach programs. Recently, she has been identified as one of the top 200 outstanding young South Africans (by the Mail and Guardian), top News24: 100 young “Mandela’s of the future”, and DestinyPower 40. Hailing from a landlocked town in the rural Eastern Cape, Marine Science was not a field she grew up knowing about. She was however always interested in science and the tipping point that got her passionate about the field was at an Honors level, where she was exposed to the dynamic coastal biology, as well as the socio-political aspects, of the Dwessa-Cweba Nature Reserve. She then moved to Cape Town to pursue her Masters and has never looked back (but deeper). “The most exciting and rewarding part of my job is getting front row seats to seeing some of the undocumented areas of the seabed, and sharing this information with the public”.