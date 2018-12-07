Catching Up With: Steezy Steve Sawyer

South African Surfing is blowing up at the moment and we’re loving it. As soon as Mr Sawyer earthed himself back on Saffa soil we reached out to have a chat about what must have been the best day of the young man’s life…..so far.

Ladies and gentlemen, unless you’ve been living under a rock this week you would have heard that Steven ‘Steezy’ Sawyer boosted his street cred to a level higher than Snoop Dogg following his title clenching run at the World Longboarding Champs!!

Zag: Now that the dust has settled, walk us through the 24 hours that followed your World Longboarding Title?

Steezy: Mostly overwhelmed and at the time a little faint. So after the fantastic beer shower (ie. 5 cases of beer) I washed off at the beach shower, packed the van and headed back to the house I was staying at which was just down the road a stone’s throw away from the beach. There I Cracked a beer and chatted to the crew I was staying with ( Sam Christianson, Kev Skvarna, Jack Halloran, Crystal Hulett, Alfonso Peters and 3 local Taiwanese friends) they decided to go surfing out front and after they left I was going to head straight out on a log but the house was in a bit of a mess from leaving to the contest site in the dark every morning.

The house belongs to a local friend and heroine of mine Aganas Wang, I couldn’t bear the fact it was in such tatters so I cleaned up and did the dishes last which was my favourite part, just clearing the head and letting the thoughts go wild. I had a chance to really reflect on what had just happened.. I had just accomplished my fridge dream, my goal. The thing that was number 1 on my list, I had just ticked it off. Like for reals, did that just happen??

Anyhow, went for a surf with the crew, weather was perfect, literally tropically perfect. After the surf, we headed to the local town to a karaoke bar with some of our friends that surfed the event from around the world. After that, we went to a dart bar with some of the contest judges and officials joining us and the rest of the night became a blur thanks to sam Christianson jamming the vodka and redbud down my throat saying “c’mon you the fridge champ don’t back out now you’re halfway there.”

I’m thinking, halfway where? Halfway to the hospital or what (laughs). Na kidding, we kept things sort of under control I guess. Anyway, we had to leave 3 am to get to the airport on time so it was a crammed 24h that takes part in the “best day ever”.

You touched on it in your post surf interview, the support, how important was that this year?

The support was unmatchable, so overwhelming and I definitely think it played a part in my victory. During, before and after every wave the crew sounded like a war cry! I wish you all could have experienced that feeling of being cheered for during battle. I think it played part in rattling the competitors I came up against.