Catching Up With Casey Grant

A couple of weeks back, Greg Ewing, Zag’s photo editor and chief received a ping in the mails. The sender, none other than homegrown charger – Casey Grant. Upon opening said mail, the Sheriff’s eyes were treated to Casey tucking into a beautiful backhand bomb out in the clear waters of Cloudbreak, Fiji!

Not having heard much from the laid back cat in a while the team saw it fitting to reach out and get in touch with the man on the other side of the world for a little catch-up!!

(Zag) Fiji’s always regular, what’s taken you there this time?

(Casey) I’ve been lucky enough to have worked over here in Fiji as a boat captain for the American TV show Survivor! So when I get the call I’m out.

How’s the fishing been that side?

There were good days and bad days. Spearfishing is my game so when I get a gap and there no waves I’m out trying to get some fish for the pot! It’s’s super sharky and very deep. The weather affects the sea a lot and changes quickly. But yeah some boats fill up and some have no luck. Just right place right time.

The waves, how’s it been your side, judging from that one backhand bomb, looking pretty good out there!

Cloudbreak generally has waves but anything under 5/6ft there normally a crowd. When it gets overhead and solid that’s when it thins out and you can really get the feel for the wave and start selecting the waves you want! The other spots are always fun but can get affected by tide or wind. It doesn’t take a lot for there to be waves but we just coming into our season for waves so just gotta pay attention to the forecast. Standard.

You had some solid entries put forward into the monster combo last month, can we expect an entry or two from Fiji!

I would dig to get a Fiji clip in for sure! Just need to get a day off when there waves and line up with a cameraman and who knows what could happen!!

What’s on the Casey Grant calendar for the rest of the year?

I’ll be around here till mid-July. So looking forward to winter back home on the south coast. Got some work lined up in the near future and some possible business plans. Might be keen to do a surf trip and get some clips or pics and maybe get my first cover of the zag! That would be cool.