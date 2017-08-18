 
Cape Town’s Most Prized Stretch of Sand

  • by zigzag

The City of the God’s most prized stretch of sand has done it again. Damn the water might be cold, and damn it might be sharky, and the walk. Damn that walk. So long! On soft sand. With the wind blowing sand in your mouth, ears, nose and eyes. But once you stroke yourself into one of those gently tapering eight foot bombs to get the barrel of your life, you realise, you have to put in the effort to obtain the reward.

Video: James Robert Symmonds

 

  1. Name (iomi)
    18 August, 2017 at 11:16 am · Reply

    great next session there be 100x people out

  2. Jevon ale Roux
    18 August, 2017 at 11:38 am · Reply

    Hahahahahaha – down the beach!

    It’s f**king DUNES for goodness sake, but if you say that name, for some reason, the hair/yoghurts figure another 100 town clowns, who didn’t know about this mystery secret spot, will suddenly pitch and snake the hippies!

