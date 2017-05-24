Cape Town Cranks

Thanks to factors including the earth's rotation on its axis - due to the gravitational pull induced by the sun's size and relative proximity - the little anomaly known as a leap year allowed some of us to enjoy an extra day of firing waves this February. Rob Tweedle (pictured above) couldn't have cared less about the science of it, as he charged his way into the new month on this gnarly Seapoint bomb. - Photo by: Ian Thurtell