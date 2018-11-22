Can’t Steal Our Vibe Now Available on iTunes

“You give someone a surfboard, it can change their life forever.”

– Dane Gudauskas, Positive Vibe Warrior Foundation Co-Founder Driven by a mission to make a positive impact on communities through surfing, Vans hosted a major surfboard drive in 2017 to benefit non-profit organization Waves For Change in Cape Town, South Africa. As an organization focused on providing a safe space for vulnerable youth living in townships, the ultimate goal in supporting Waves For Change was to provide surf equipment to children and teens in under-served villages and provide a positive outlet for them to overcome the adversities of poverty, violence and abuse.

With the help of native South African Michael February, and the Gudauskas brothers’ non-profit, the Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation, Vans was able to raise more than 750 surfboards, along with leashes and fins, for the communities. The surfboards were distributed to countries across the continent including South Africa, Mozambique, Somalia, Liberia, and others.

Directed by Graham Nash, Can’t Steal Our Vibe aims to inspire the next generation of surfers in South Africa, and beyond.

“Most people take surfing for granted, especially here in the U.S.—it’s a form of entertainment. But in other places, like the townships in Cape Town, surfing has emerged as an escape from reality,” Nash said of his experience. “Waves For Change’s commitment to these communities is life-changing; they are providing a safe outlet for youth to come to the beach, share their problems and heal through surfing. Witnessing the kids’ genuine positivity despite the adversity they are faced with was the most inspiring element of the film for all of us.”

Vans’ Can’t Steal Our Vibe film is available now on iTunes. All the proceeds from Can’t Steal Our Vibe film sales will be donated directly to the Waves For Change organization. Visit Waves For Change website to donate and learn more about their organization. Read about the film at Vans.com/cantstealourvibe.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

twitter.com/vans_66