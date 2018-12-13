Callinan Wins Pipe Invitational

Today, Ryan Callinan won the Pipe Invitational, the 32-man trials event that awards the top two finishers a wildcard place into the Billabong Pipe Masters. In 6-to-8 foot NW swell, Callinan bested the four-man Final while Benji Brand took second, both defeating Torrey Meister and Soli Bailey for the two coveted spots into the main event.



