[Watch] #TheLockdown ft. Brendon Gibbens

One of SA’s greatest surf exports and free surfer extraordinaire, Brendon Gibbens joins Captain Kai on #TheLockdown to chat life in California during lockdown, being able to surf, the future of the “Free Surfer”, missing traveling and just how good we have it as surfers in South Africa – even with all the massive sharks!

In case you missed Mr. Gibbens last edit be sure to watch the man along with Dion Agius as they prove why surfing can be considered as a performing art rather than just a simple sport. Check it:

Along with that and on the odd chance you missed it catch up with Steezy Sawyer to find out what’s happening in J-Bay.

“The world’s gone crazy and we all find ourselves in lockdown, so I decided to reach out to my mates, most of whom happen to be the top action sports athletes on the planet and find out how they doing, coping and what the future holds.”

Episode 1 features WSL Longboarding Champion, Steven Steezy Sawyer. Join in on the chat about the lockdown, what it’s like to have to watch firing J-Bay each day without being able to surf, the future of professional surfing, the #FeedJbay initiative, he answers fan questions and even plays a tune for you all!