Bradley Norris Drops ‘Standard Citizen’

On the real though, Bradley Norris makes it look all too easy, effortlessly navigating the gallows of Davey Jones. Purely existing in the present, and deep, DEEP, in the barrel you can almost sense the euphoria coursing through his salt filled sinuses. It’s a thumbs up regarding the surfing and the footage… The song choice though?….. The Jurys still out on that one.
Standard Citizen from Bradley Norris on Vimeo.