Brace Yourselves, It’s Monster Combo Time

Get ready to drop that wallet, The Monster Combo is now open for business! Time to double up on sides, upsize those turns, and bury that rail to create the ultimate combination of surfing flavour !

The Monster Combo is an online campaign for all you Saffas that shred more than lettuce, celebrating and rewarding progressive, high-performance and innovative surfing.

One trick ponies ain’t gonna cut it, as this joint only deals in combos. To qualify and secure your spot in the finals you have to piece together one big tasty ride garnished with at least two salty manoeuvres and drenched in some extra hot chilli sauuuuuce !!

The judges aren’t looking for some dry, overcooked cheese burger here. We want a medium-rare Royale with Cheese along with the salad, gherkins, mayo and fries. So serve up that layback together with a meaty carve and a side of extra crispy airs, baby! The judges are hungry!!

All Images: Alan Van Gysen

TAKEAWAYS

Entries must show a single ride with variation, with at least two completed manoeuvres to qualify.

to qualify. Wave size, length of ride, flow between manoeuvres and technical difficulty of the moves will all be assessed by the judges.

The Monster Combo runs from 1 January 2019 – 31 May 2019

PRIZE MENU:

MAINS:

The Surfer –

R20 000 cash + 10 day trip to Sozinhos Lodge in Asu, Indonesia with Beyrick De Vries and the Zag crew

The Videographer –

R10 000 cash money!

SIDES:

The Surfer –

Custom Channel Islands Surfboard for each monthly winner

The Videographer –

R1000 cash, a case of Monster Energy and an entry into the final for the main prize of R10 000

JUDGES:

Monster Energy, Zigzag, Beyrick De Vries, Travis Logie, Public votes

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

– Only video submissions will be accepted

– Open to South African citizens of all ages

– Submissions must be surfed in 2019

– Any footage submitted as an entry to the monster combo and which is subsequently uploaded to ones personal social media platform (Facebook or Instagram) must tag both Zigzagsurf & Monsterenergy as well as use the #monstercombo2019.

– Public votes will be open for the last 3 days of each month



