 
14 hours ago 14 hours ago

BOS Cape Crown Pres. By Billabong Gallery

  • 14 hours ago
  • by zigzag

The BOS Cape Crown presented by Billabong went down this past weekend in stellar conditions – the sun was out, waves were small and clean and the vibe was merry. Check out the epic gallery of images by Ian Thurtell and read the full press release and results below: 

Gallery Image
Mitch Du Preez
Gallery Image
Adin Masencamp
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Angelo Faulkner
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Surf unidentified.
Gallery Image
Kayla Noguiera
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Christian Venter
Gallery Image
Eli Beukes
Gallery Image
Daniel Emslie
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Ford Van Jaarsveldt
Gallery Image
Eli Beukes
Gallery Image
Christian Venter
Gallery Image
Kai Woolf
Gallery Image
Jake Elkington
Gallery Image
Joshe Faulkner
Gallery Image
Karl Steen
Gallery Image
Kirsty McGillivray
Gallery Image
Adin Masencamp
Gallery Image
Christian Venter
Gallery Image
Ford Van Jarsveldt
Gallery Image
Summer Sutton
Gallery Image
Koby Olberholzer
Gallery Image
Luke Thompson
Gallery Image
Luke Van Wyk
Gallery Image
Luke Malherbe
Gallery Image
Max Elkington
Gallery Image
Paul Chudleigh
Gallery Image
Saxton Randall
Gallery Image
Summer Sutton
Gallery Image
Taghiti Gericke
Gallery Image
Natasha Van Greunen
Gallery Image
Tide Lee Ireland
Gallery Image
Max Elkington
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Jake Elkington (Kommetjie) and Sophie Bell (Salt Rock) took the junior men’s and women’s titles at the BOS Cape Crown pres. by Billabong in idyllic 1 to 1.3 metre waves at Long Beach in Kommetjie on Sunday. Their victories saw Elkington extend his lead at the top of the World Surf League (WLS) Africa regional junior men’s rankings while Bell moved into the No. 1 spot on the junior women’s leaderboard with four of the nine events on the 2017 calendar completed.  

Local surfers dominated the results with all four men’s finalists coming from Kommetjie along with two of the four women’s finalists despite a strong contingent of the country’s best 18-and-under surfers from all over the South African coastline. The men’s final was a see-saw affair with the lead changing hands numerous times. Eli Beukes started well before Ford van Jaarsveldt posted the first substantial score while the Elkington brothers – Jake and Max – had slow starts as they waited for the bigger set waves.

Beukes stayed busy on the inside before Max found a great righthander and posted an excellent score that he followed with a mid-range score to take the lead. In the last five minutes Van Jaarsveldt put himself into contention with an explosive ride, but with just 45 seconds remaining it was Jake who produced the title-winning score on a left that he decimated with a series of vertical backhand manoeuvres that netted an 8.67.

“It’s really amazing to have a WSL event at my home break and to surf in front of your home crowd and get the win feels great,” said Jake. “Having three friends in the final that I surf with every day and are always pushing my levels was also fun. I was leading the rankings coming into this event, but now I’m one step closer to my goal of qualifying for the WSL Junior Champs in Australia at the beginning of next year.”

Kommetjie resident Summer Sutton made full use of her local knowledge to dominate the women’s final, riding twice as many waves as her opponents and leading the heat until the last three minutes. Rankings leader Kayla Nogueira (uMhlanga) and Sarah Ingram (Cape Town) battled to find waves with good scoring potential and Bell had produced just one excellent score as time started to run out.

But with three minutes left on the clock, Bell used her priority to catch a long right that just kept producing for the powerful natural footer and she slammed four high risk manoeuvres to take the lead. Sutton had a final opportunity to grab victory as the siren sounded to end the final but came up just short of the score required.

Adding today’s victory to his win in the first event of the season in Port Elizabeth last month, Jake Elkington now holds a significant 650 point rankings lead over Adin Masencamp (Strand) with Max Elkington another 145 points further back in third spot and Koby Oberholzer (Warner Beach) in fourth.

Bell, the winner of both the open and junior women’s events in East London, is 195 points ahead of Nogueira, the winner of Port Elizabeth and Durban events, with Kirsty McGillivray (Jeffreys Bay) in third place.

 

Junior Men’s JQS1,000 Final Results

  1. Jake Elkington (Kommetjie)                               R8,000           1,000 pts
  2. Max Elkington (Kommetjie)                                R4,000              750 pts
  3. Ford van Jaarsveldt (Kommetjie)                      R2,500              560 pts
  4. Eli Beukes (Kommetjie)                                      R2,000              525 pts

 

Junior Women’s JQS1,000 Final Results

  1. Sophie Bell (Salt Rock)                                      R4,000           1,000 pts
  2. Summer Sutton (Kommetjie)                            R2,000              750 pts
  3. Kayla Nogueira (uMhlanga)                              R1,110              560 pts
  4. Sarah Ingram (Cape Town)                              R    900             525 pts

 

2017 WSL Africa Rankings (Top 5 after four events)

Junior Men

1          Elkington,Jake         Kommetjie                 3120 points

2          Masencamp,Adin     Strand                                    2470

3          Elkington,Max          Kommetjie                 2325

4          Oberholzer,Koby      Warner Beach          2235

5          Faulkner,Joshe        Jeffreys Bay              1750

 

Junior Women

1          Bell,Sophie               Salt Rock                   3145 points

2          Nogueira,Kayla        uMhlanga                  2955

3          McGillivray,Kirsty     Jeffreys Bay              2220

4          De Coning,Tayla      East London             1795

5          Gericke,Taghiti         Wilderness                1640

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *