Big Wave Surfboard Exhibition

The Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival will exhibit the largest collection of big wave surfboards seen in South Africa during a special Big Wave Night to celebrate the heritage of big wave surfing in the Cape.

The exhibition of about 60 big wave “rhino chasers” will be on show at Jack Black’s Taproom from this Tuesday 13 for a week until the following Monday 19 November. Wavescape Big Wave Night takes place at Jack Black’s Taproom on Thursday 15 November from 6pm.

Big Wave Night hosts a trailer for Satori Film, the upcoming Cape Town big wave documentary; the launch of the portrait collection Under the Sentinel that will be projected onto a screen, and a special panel discussion with big wave surfers and big wave board shapers.

Under the Sentinel is the brainchild of photographer and marine charter skipper Grant Scholtz, who has been taking portraits of people intimately connected to Dungeons through the Red Bull Big Wave Africa years through to the modern era. During this time, he has been collecting big wave surfboards, some snapped and repaired, and now counts 41 boards in his private collection.

Apart from historically significant boards in the collection at Jack Black, such as a selection of boards from the 10-year era of the Red Bull Big Wave Africa (1999 to 2009) on loan from filmmaker Neil Webster, there will also be several contemporary designs on loan for the evening.

These include three new “guns” that two time Big Wave Tour champion Twig Baker will surf in 2019 as well as two new guns shaped for well-travelled big wave surfer Frank Solomon. There are also several boards on loan from Mike Schlebach. Surfers will find the differences in the shapes – and where the volume is hidden – fascinating.

Part of the evening will be Darty Louw’s new 270 horsepower beast of a big wave jetski on display, with rescue sled and various tow boards, while other big wave surfboards and big wave leg ropes will be laid out for the audience to touch and feel.

Also on display will be surfboards from the pioneering years of big wave surfing in the 1980s, including several used by big wave pioneers such Pierre de Villiers (old single fin, right) and Glenn Bee, as well as boards from Matt Bromley, Jurie Muller and Darty Louw, who represent the new school of big wave surfing.

Part of the collection are snapped boards that have been repaired, each with a unique story tagged to the session, wave and rider in that moment. Taking part in the panel discussion just after 7pm will be Mickey Duffus – old school, Matt Bromley – new school, as well as shapers David Van Ginkel, Anton Butler and Ian Armstrong.

Mc’ed by Spike from Wavescape and Scholtz, topics for discussion will include the evolution of big wave surfing in the Cape, how the surfboards have changed and some of the legendary sessions behind some of the boards on display.

Takes place Cape Town between 12 November and 9 December 2018 with favourites the Artboard Project, Clifton Beach Screening, Slide Night, Film Festival and Filmmakers’ Master Class. The 2018 iteration includes world premiere of Satori Film, a Cape Town big wave surfing documentary; launch of The Sexy, Ugly, Beautifuls book with John McCarthy; the Spike Swell Course; Big Wave Night & Exhibition; and Beach Co-op Beach Clean-up.

All proceeds from Artboard go to ocean beneficiaries NSRI, Waves for Change, Shark Spotters, 9Miles Project, Ocean Pledge, Beach Co-op and South African Adaptive Surfing. Last year’s art auction raised R772,000. The highest priced board by Kirsten Sims fetched R130,000. The Festival headline partner is Jack Black Beer. Supporting partners are Wesgro, Vans, Petco, Long Beach Capital, Gone, Mami Wata, York Surf, and Zigzag.

More details: www.wavescapefestival.com

Book tickets: http://qkt.io/s11QNE

