 
6 hours ago 6 hours ago

Beyrick Banks Wildcard Into Corona Open J-Bay

  • 6 hours ago
  • by zigzag

In a hotly contested heat this morning, Beyrick De Vries overtook the other South African surfers vying for the coveted wildcard by advancing to the round of 16 in the Ballito Pro.

Coming up against the Australian duo of Jordan Lawler and Jack Freestone, De Vries finished a close second to Freestone, with Lawler getting eliminated with a priority interference.

The result saw De Vries rise above Adin Masencamp on the QS rankings to become the highest placed South African on the rankings, and as a result he was awarded the wildcard into the Corona Open JBay.

Masencamp was placed 29th before this contest, with De Vries in 61st spot, but with the tournament being a 10,000 event, the points awarded for a slot in the round of 16 were enough for De Vries to climb ahead.

“This is a dream come true,” exclaimed an ecstatic De Vries on the beach after his heat. “I have been aiming for this over the past few years and it has finally come together.”

Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
An emotional De Vries with his dad, Ray.
© Van Gysen

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *