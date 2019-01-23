 
5 hours ago 5 hours ago

Bethany Hamilton in ‘Unstoppable’

  • 5 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Unstoppable‘ is Bethany’s full, uncapped and untold tale. One which follows the world famous surfer’s journey from when she was knee-high to a grasshopper right into motherhood. Documenting all the highs, lows and her unshakable bouncebackability against all odds. All this from a woman who lost her arm to a tiger shark when she was in her early teens.

Dial it back to a couple years ago, 2016, Bethany’s ability to turn heads and empower went to a whole new level,  when she beat seven-time world champ, Steph Gilmore. From bounding around after her lightie, to charging the gnarliest the waves on the planet, Bethany is set to rewriting the rules on everything surfing, bringing a new meaning to the phrase “Surfs Like a Girl.” 

What a legend!

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *