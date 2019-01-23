Bethany Hamilton in ‘Unstoppable’

‘Unstoppable‘ is Bethany’s full, uncapped and untold tale. One which follows the world famous surfer’s journey from when she was knee-high to a grasshopper right into motherhood. Documenting all the highs, lows and her unshakable bouncebackability against all odds. All this from a woman who lost her arm to a tiger shark when she was in her early teens.
Dial it back to a couple years ago, 2016, Bethany’s ability to turn heads and empower went to a whole new level, when she beat seven-time world champ, Steph Gilmore. From bounding around after her lightie, to charging the gnarliest the waves on the planet, Bethany is set to rewriting the rules on everything surfing, bringing a new meaning to the phrase “Surfs Like a Girl.”
What a legend!