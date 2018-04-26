18 hours ago
Best of Shot Bru – April
Don’t know about you, but with all these public holidays and long weekends in the mix, the past 2 months have cruised by faster than a toupee in a hurricane. Good and bad I suppose. Emerging from the last long weekend for a while, we thought it about time to drop last months best of shot bru. With winter on its way, and beautiful glassy mornings expected across the country we can’t wait to see what moments all you guys manage to immortalize through your trigger finger. Until then here is Best of Shot Bru April edition:
Photographer: Olivia Anderson/ Surfer: Ford van Jaarsveldt
Photographer: NDJ PHOTOGRAPHY/ Surfer: Alex Havenga
Photographer: Hane Minott/Surfer: Andrew laverage
Photographer: Darren Simes/ Surfer: Marno Langeveldt
Photographer: Daniel Berk
Photographer: Olivia Anderson/ Surfer: Daniel Lock
Photographer: Daniel Grebe/Surfer: Jason Blacklaws
Photographer: Robbie Irlam/ Surfer: Slade Prestwich
Photographer: Darren Simes
Photographer: Darren Simes
Olivia Anderson/ Surfer: Jeremy Loops
Photographer: Chris Clarke/ Surfer: Jamie O'Brien
Photographer: Jonathan Van Den Dolder
Photographer: Keegan Moffat
Photographer: Olivia Anderson/ Surfer: Jordy Maree
Photographer: Peter Hunter/ Surfer: Calvin Goor
Photographer: Robbie Irlam
Photographer: Daniell Berk
Photographer: Robbie Irlam/ Surfer: Davey Van Zyl
Photographer: James Medcalf
Photographer: Chris Clarke
Photographer: Robbie Irlam
Photographer: Ty Lahner
Photographer: Robbie Irlam