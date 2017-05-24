Best Of Shot Bru – May 2017
ShotBru contributors have once again provided us with a vast collection of epic images. Scroll through the gallery to get a feel of the ocean action in South Africa for the month of May…
Photographer: Douw Steyn / Location: Namibia
Photographer: Sean Thompson / Surfer: Unknown / Location: West Coast
Photographer: Ryan Collins / Surfer: Jordy Maree / Location: Llandudno
Photographer: Ryan Collins / Location: West Coast
Photographer: Rob Kenealy / Surfer: Andrew Selley / Location: WestCoast
Photographer: Scott Martin / Surfer: Unidentified
Photographer: Neil Hellerle / Location: Durban
Photographer: Neil Hellerle / Location: Durban
Photographer: Kim Bouchier / Surfer: Jake Elkington / Location: Long Beach
Photographer: JoshDewey / Location: Nahoon
Photographer: Chris Clarke
Photographer: Josh Dewey / Surfer: Luke Malherbe / Location: Nahoon Beach
Photographer: GrahamWiles / Surfer: Michael February / Location: Long Beach
Photographer: Gavin Pfitser / Location: Eland's Bay
Photographer: Douw Steyn / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Namibia
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Jordy Maree / Location: Supertubes
Photographer: Fabian Coetzer / Surfer: Dan Thornton / Location: Supertubes
Photographer: Werner Kruse / Location: Crayfish Factory
Photographer: Craig Van Der Spuy Surfer: Brandon Benjamin / Location: Cape Town
Photographer: Chris Clarke