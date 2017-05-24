 
12 hours ago 12 hours ago

Best Of Shot Bru – May 2017

  • 12 hours ago
  • by zigzag

ShotBru contributors have once again provided us with a vast collection of epic images. Scroll through the gallery to get a feel of the ocean action in South Africa for the month of May…

Gallery Image
Photographer: Douw Steyn / Location: Namibia
Gallery Image
Photographer: Sean Thompson / Surfer: Unknown / Location: West Coast
Gallery Image
Photographer: Ryan Collins / Surfer: Jordy Maree / Location: Llandudno
Gallery Image
Photographer: Ryan Collins / Location: West Coast
Gallery Image
Photographer: Rob Kenealy / Surfer: Andrew Selley / Location: WestCoast
Gallery Image
Photographer: Scott Martin / Surfer: Unidentified
Gallery Image
Photographer: Neil Hellerle / Location: Durban
Gallery Image
Photographer: Neil Hellerle / Location: Durban
Gallery Image
Photographer: Kim Bouchier / Surfer: Jake Elkington / Location: Long Beach
Gallery Image
Photographer: JoshDewey / Location: Nahoon
Gallery Image
Photographer: Chris Clarke
Gallery Image
Photographer: Josh Dewey / Surfer: Luke Malherbe / Location: Nahoon Beach
Gallery Image
Photographer: GrahamWiles / Surfer: Michael February / Location: Long Beach
Gallery Image
Photographer: Gavin Pfitser / Location: Eland's Bay
Gallery Image
Photographer: Douw Steyn / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Namibia
Gallery Image
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Jordy Maree / Location: Supertubes
Gallery Image
Photographer: Fabian Coetzer / Surfer: Dan Thornton / Location: Supertubes
Gallery Image
Photographer: Werner Kruse / Location: Crayfish Factory
Gallery Image
Photographer: Craig Van Der Spuy Surfer: Brandon Benjamin / Location: Cape Town
Gallery Image
Photographer: Chris Clarke
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *