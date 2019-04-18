Best of Shot Bru March 2019
Thank you Hurley, for keeping the froth very much alive amongst the guys and girls who make us all look good out in the brine.
The Best of Shot Bru is a user-generated gallery that aims at showcasing the unsung hero’s and heavyweights from across our lineup lit shores. Airs, barrels, hacks, laybacks and drop wallets…anything and everything is welcome!
Photographer: Chris Clarke/ Surfer: Jamie O'Brien
Photographer: Robyn Gwilt
Photographer: Andries Dunn
Photographer: Christopher Scott
Photographer: Seth Coyne
Photographer: Andries Dunn/ Surfer: Daniel Krone
Photographer: Brent Robarts
Photographer: Seth Coyne
Photographer: Dean Bannatyne
Photographer: Dean Bannatyne
Photographer: Ty Lahner/ Surfer: Marno Langeveldt
Photographer: Dean Bannatyne
Photographer: Simon Kotze
Photographer: Ty Lahner/ Surfer: Stephan Lawson
Photographer: Jurgens Jay Botes