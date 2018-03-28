18 hours ago
Best of Shot Bru – March
March, it kind of went by unnoticed, like that digs mate who took the liberty of squeezing out the lasts remains of your shower gel. Anyway much like that Roxette song that the ballies smaak to jol from time to time it’s over now. March saw some swells getting drummed up just off the coast of Madagascar, giving rise to Dumazile, which brought some crankers through to the boys and girls on the east coast whilst the Weskus, like a bully, took some change and gave a beating in return. As we roll into April and the beginning of winter, its to pay homage to the last remnants of summer with this months Best of Shot Bru presented by Hurley, enjoy.
Turquoise delights from Keegan out in the cold Atlantic.
Richard Kidd, the face says it all. Photographer: Craggi Kreations
Douw Steyn getting the Indo potato in all its glory, ride on french fry, ride on.
Rob Kenealy snapping this high flyer on the Weskus
Craggi Kreations getting the Vanilla Gorilla, Josh Redman with the ninjitsu skills off the lip
Bertus Hanekom gets a pretty rad angle on this roller, we smaak.
Neil H Photography, grabbing this full cream whoppa out in Durban
Douge Fresh letting this blue brain freezer go free
Bryce Burness dropping that lip like a half pipe 50-50
Mr Laka Life - In"Douw" Steyn with the goods out in the ments
Neil Hellerle making sure nobody misses this stylish piece of surfing fire from Brett Chapman
Local lad squeezing into this light blue beauty, don't worry homie Douw Steyn got the shot
With all the angles considered and the Pythagoras equation laid out, Josh Redman gets ready to attack.
BOOMSHAKALAKA, what a treat rolling out on the east coast for the buggas. Photographer: Stu Moffat
Nelis de Jager filming thee Pigdog in its purest form
Brett Chapman digging that rail whilst Craggi Kreations lets the shooting do the talking
Jacques Terblanche summoning his inner Super Saiyan, caught clean by Neil Hellerle
Palm Tree's throwing shade out in Durban, Photographer: Neil Hellerle
Jurgen Swarts, flipping the switch to get the light just right on this lip lifter
Calvin Crookes getting the stoke of surfing with this frame
Joshe Faulkner tackling gravity going verticle. Photographer: Brandon Kilbride
Brandon Kilbride getting on it whilst Doggo remains his number one fan. Photographer: Gemma Care
Nelis de Jager getting fellow photog Marck Botha in action, oh yah DVZ is there too