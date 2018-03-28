Best of Shot Bru – March

March, it kind of went by unnoticed, like that digs mate who took the liberty of squeezing out the lasts remains of your shower gel. Anyway much like that Roxette song that the ballies smaak to jol from time to time it’s over now. March saw some swells getting drummed up just off the coast of Madagascar, giving rise to Dumazile, which brought some crankers through to the boys and girls on the east coast whilst the Weskus, like a bully, took some change and gave a beating in return. As we roll into April and the beginning of winter, its to pay homage to the last remnants of summer with this months Best of Shot Bru presented by Hurley, enjoy.