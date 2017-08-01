Best of Shot Bru – July 2017
Welcome to the best of Shot Bru for July 2017. Our Shot Bru photographers have been hard at work all round the country, and the results are epic. Needless to say, we are absolutely delighted to share this fantastic gallery will all ya’all.
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Evan Slater / Location: J-Bay
Photographer: Michael Ansemino / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Ballito
Photographer: Calvin Young / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Indonesia
Photographer: Peter Chamberlain / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Sri Lanka
Photographer: Calvin Thompson / Location: J -Bay
Photographer: Chris Clarke / Location: KZN
Photographer: Dianne Parkes / Surfer: Mikey February / Location: Ballito
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Filipe Toledo / Location: J-Bay
Photographer: Dianne Parkes / Surfer: Jordy Smith / Location: Ballito
Photographer: Chris Clarke / Location: KZN
Photographer: Daniel Berk / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: J-Bay
Photographer: Dianne Parkes / Surfer: Jordy Smith / Location: Ballito
Photographer: Mia Matthews / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Elands Bay
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Wiggolly Dantas / Location: J-Bay
Photographer: Peter Chamberlain / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Sri Lanka
Photographer: Peter Chamberlain / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Sri Lanka
Photographer: Peter Chamberlain / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Sri Lanka
Photographer: Alex Mclean / Surfer: Michael Rodrigues / Location: Ballito
Photographer: Michael McCarthy / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: KZN
Photographer: Philip Taylor / Surfer: Jordy Smith / Location: Ballito
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Dale Staples / Location: J-Bay
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Gabriel Medina / Location: J-Bay
Photographer: Seth Coyne / Surfer: Beyrick De Vries / Location: Ballito
Photographer: Shane Minotte / Surfer: Wayne Monk / Location: Port Alfred