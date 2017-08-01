 
Best of Shot Bru – July 2017

Welcome to the best of Shot Bru for July 2017. Our Shot Bru photographers have been hard at work all round the country, and the results are epic. Needless to say, we are absolutely delighted to share this fantastic gallery will all ya’all.

 

Gallery Image
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Evan Slater / Location: J-Bay
Gallery Image
Photographer: Michael Ansemino / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Ballito
Gallery Image
Photographer: Calvin Young / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Indonesia
Gallery Image
Photographer: Peter Chamberlain / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Sri Lanka
Gallery Image
Photographer: Calvin Thompson / Location: J -Bay
Gallery Image
Photographer: Chris Clarke / Location: KZN
Gallery Image
Photographer: Dianne Parkes / Surfer: Mikey February / Location: Ballito
Gallery Image
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Filipe Toledo / Location: J-Bay
Gallery Image
Photographer: Dianne Parkes / Surfer: Jordy Smith / Location: Ballito
Gallery Image
Photographer: Chris Clarke / Location: KZN
Gallery Image
Photographer: Daniel Berk / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: J-Bay
Gallery Image
Photographer: Dianne Parkes / Surfer: Jordy Smith / Location: Ballito
Gallery Image
Photographer: Mia Matthews / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Elands Bay
Gallery Image
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Wiggolly Dantas / Location: J-Bay
Gallery Image
Photographer: Peter Chamberlain / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Sri Lanka
Gallery Image
Photographer: Peter Chamberlain / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Sri Lanka
Gallery Image
Photographer: Peter Chamberlain / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Sri Lanka
Gallery Image
Photographer: Alex Mclean / Surfer: Michael Rodrigues / Location: Ballito
Gallery Image
Photographer: Michael McCarthy / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: KZN
Gallery Image
Photographer: Philip Taylor / Surfer: Jordy Smith / Location: Ballito
Gallery Image
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Dale Staples / Location: J-Bay
Gallery Image
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Gabriel Medina / Location: J-Bay
Gallery Image
Photographer: Seth Coyne / Surfer: Beyrick De Vries / Location: Ballito
Gallery Image
Photographer: Shane Minotte / Surfer: Wayne Monk / Location: Port Alfred
