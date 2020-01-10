 
2 days ago 2 days ago

BEST OF SHOT BRU – DEC/JAN

  • 2 days ago
  • by zigzag

The past couple of months across the country, the lads and lasses out in the brine have seen some rather tricky conditions hit our coastline. Durban has experienced torrential rains and pumping winds while the Cape has been plagued by a run of flat spells. However, tucked in-between the wind, rain, grey skies and lay days the ocean did what she does best, offering up some tasty nugs for all the mermen and mermaids of Mzansi.  

The Best of Shot Bru is a user-generated gallery that aims at showcasing the unsung heroes and heavyweights from across our lineup lit shores. Airs, barrels, hacks, laybacks and drop wallets…anything and everything is welcome!

Thank you, Hurley, for keeping the froth very much alive amongst our country’s sharpshooters.

Gallery Image
James ©
Gallery Image
Liam DV/ Jerome Mosetic ©
Gallery Image
Simon Kotze©
Gallery Image
Jurgens Botes ©
Gallery Image
Simon Kotze ©
Gallery Image
Jonny Hayes ©
Gallery Image
Liam DV/ Jerome Mosetic ©
Gallery Image
Simon Kotze ©
Gallery Image
Jugens Botes/ Gary van Wieringen ©
Gallery Image
Jurgens Botes ©
Gallery Image
Stuart Hablutzel ©
Gallery Image
Michael Monk/ Jerome Mosetic
Gallery Image
James Ribbink/ Stu Moffat ©

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *