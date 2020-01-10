BEST OF SHOT BRU – DEC/JAN

The past couple of months across the country, the lads and lasses out in the brine have seen some rather tricky conditions hit our coastline. Durban has experienced torrential rains and pumping winds while the Cape has been plagued by a run of flat spells. However, tucked in-between the wind, rain, grey skies and lay days the ocean did what she does best, offering up some tasty nugs for all the mermen and mermaids of Mzansi.

The Best of Shot Bru is a user-generated gallery that aims at showcasing the unsung heroes and heavyweights from across our lineup lit shores. Airs, barrels, hacks, laybacks and drop wallets…anything and everything is welcome!

Thank you, Hurley, for keeping the froth very much alive amongst our country’s sharpshooters.