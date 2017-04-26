 
Best Of Shot Bru – April 2017

  • by zigzag

Beautiful back drops and epic waves came with the change of season this month. Relish in the splendour of autumn with this collection of epic images from our ShotBru contributors. Best Of Shot Bru is brought to you by Hurley. Click images for full size…

Photographer: Christopher Scott/ Location: Eastern Cape
Photographer: Ryan Collins Surfer: Ryan Payne /Location: Llandudno
Photographer: Seth Coyne
Photographer: Ryan Collins / Surfer: Teager Eales / Location: Llandudno
Photographer: SeanThompson / Surfer: Koby Oberholzer / Location: Supertubes
Photographer: Daniel Grebe / Surfer: Dylan Swindale / Location: Long Beach
Photographer: Reine Greef / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Unidentified
Photographer: Neil Hellerle / Surfer: Ryan Lightfoot / Location: Durban
Photographer: Calvin Thompson / Location: Mozambique
Photographer: Sean Thompson
Photographer: Ryan Collins / Location: Llandudno
Photographer: Gordon / Surfer: Jono Burton / Location: East London
Photographer: DougeFresh / Location: Durban
Photographer: Daniel Grebe / Surfer: Kerah Hamilton / Location: Unidentified
Photographer: Reine Greef / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Phillipines
Photographer: Dane 'Detox' Evans / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Umdloti
Photographer: Christopher Scott
Photographer: Scott Martin / Surfer: Christina / Location: Cape Town
Photographer: Chase Dell / Location: Wild Coast
