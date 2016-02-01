Several Words with Benji Brand

Beni Brand is a Skeleton Bay specialist. The South African / Hawaiian (just listen to that accent being mangled between the two surfing hot spots) has probably spent more time in that barrel in the desert than your average stock broker spends at work shouting: “sell!”

Here Benji gives a candid interview, the most words we’ve seen strung together in the media, ever, where he talks us through his place of residence, his love / hate relationship with Pipeline and a few more topics of interest. A glimpse into his blessed surfing life. A must watch.