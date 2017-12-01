Benji Brand Claims Pipe Wildcard

Benji Brand has had a fantastic Hawaiian season thus far. He won the Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series overall title last week, he surfed his way to a Quarterfinal placing at the Vans World Cup of Surfing and has now placed second at the Pipe Invitational! OMG! What a season!

Even though Brand surfs under the Hawaiian flag, he’s a Mandela man at heart. And that smooth Cape Town, Table Mountain inspired accent, it’s gorgeous, we love it, and it’s not American in the least.

It’s not every season that our Saffa boys do well in Hawaii. Most years the only person we report on in Hawaii is Jordy Smith. But this year all the boys stepped it up. Both Mikey and Davey did well at Sunset Beach and Benji placed the highest out of them all. We could swear some of those backhand high-lines by Benji at Sunset looked like they were Supertubes inspired.

With Benji’s second place finish at the Pipe Invitational, which included a stacked field of the world’s best Pipeline specialists, he earns himself a slot into the Billabong Pipe Masters where he will come up against Gabriel Medina in round 1. Hopefully Benji beats Gabby, Dusty, Jonny and then Jordy takes the title. Wishful thinking? Yes we know. But stranger things have happened. Like Trump being the US pres.

