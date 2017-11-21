Become A Super User!

Let’s not babble on about why you should become a Super User, it’s an obvious decision. Kinda like paying your taxes. Okay not really. But it makes for the perfect gift for a loved one, family member, or somebody that you’re sorta into on a romantic level, or actually just fo yo self. #TreatYoSelf.

So if you become a Super User, this is what you’ll expect:

Get the mag before anybody else.

Get the mag delivered to your door.

Every mag comes with a goodie bag with all sorts of lovely surf related treats.

Goodie bags don’t just come with the regular wax, stickers and keyring but products of real value. So far we’ve given our Super Users Dot Dash sunglasses, tubes of Island Tribe sunscreen, Hurricane wetsuit changing mats, Island Style flip flops, Mami Wata t-shirts, Quiksilver wallets and beanies, Billabong towels, Skullcandy headphones and lots of other cool stuff to the value of between R350 and R500 bucks and sometimes more… We’re always looking for new products to flow to our most loyal subscribers with the aim of truly stoking you out!

Sign up here.