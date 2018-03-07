Barrels for Breakfast ft. Koby Oberholzer

“Koby Oberholzer and I headed down to Warner Beach on Tuesday morning in hopes of scoring the leftovers from Cyclone Dumazile. The offshore was blowing and the swell was a little smaller then we’d expected, but nevertheless, we got straight into our suits and jumped right in. While the tide began to pull, the outside started picking up, forming perfect A-frames across the beach for Koby and myself to enjoy before the onshore picked up. We managed to link up a couple times before the East pulled in, enabling us to put together this short edit of ‘Barrels for Breakfast’, thanks to a good 2 and a half hours in the water”.
