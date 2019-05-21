Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill

The season’s hottest winter festival is set to take over the shores of KwaDukuza from 27 June to 7 July as the world-famous Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill gets underway. And for 2019, the world’s longest continuously running professional surfing event has revealed that renowned American sports’ commentator, sportsman and musician, Sal Masekela – son of legendary Jazz musician, Hugh Masekela – will be this year’s event ambassador.

“KwaDukuza Municipality is excited to welcome visitors to our region to enjoy the internationally renowned Ballito Pro,” said the Event Co-ordinator, Collette Bundy. “We are particularly delighted to have Sal Masekela feature so prominently at this year’s festival. This event is a chance for people to experience an outdoor African adventure that surpasses surfing and entertainment. The dedication to environmental sustainability and immersion of the sport into rural communities is proving to be a catalyst for nation building – both for South African people and this beautiful country.”

She said that, for the 51st Ballito Pro, festival-goers will get to experience this fun-loving, free-spirited coastal lifestyle through a range of exciting beachside activities.

“We are thrilled to have O’Neill on board as the new presenting sponsor for what is going to be the ultimate African festival!”

Paul Canning, O’Neill South Africa Brand Director, said: “O’Neill is very proud to be coming on board as the presenting sponsor for the Ballito Pro. The event has such an amazing history in South African surfing and has been an instrumental platform in getting our local professional surfers onto the world surfing stage for over five decades. We look forward to building a long relationship with the KwaDukuza Municipality and presenting another world class surfing festival.”

The Ballito Pro Festival Programme

Alongside the intensive international surfing action taking place on KwaDukuza’s coastline is the full festival programme. Here is a taster of what’s in store for visitors to this year’s Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill…

Sal Masekela African Surf Adventure Driven by SMG Rocks and Hosted by Coco de Mer – visitors can look forward to a number of activations, interviews and public interactions with Sal Masekela, renowned television host, sports’ commentator, athlete, musician, actor and philanthropist. Sal will be showcasing the region as a top tourist destination and as the home of world-class surfing contests.



The Ballito Pro Music Concerts presented by 5FM – free music concerts running for two nights featuring the best South African musicians… all taking place on Salt Rock beach under the African night sky.

After Dark Parties – hosted by Crush Ballito, the live musical entertainment continues as top South African DJs battle it out for control of the dancefloor.



Ballito Pro Food presented by Ballito Junction Regional Mall – a full feast of cooking competitions, food and drink stalls and tasting, fashion shows, activations and entertainment running for two nights at Ballito Junction Regional Mall.

Extreme Sports – adrenaline-fuelled Monster activations including unmissable trail motorbike stunts by Le Riche Brothers and skate jam demonstrations.

Beach Action – daily fun activities consisting of beach soccer, beach volleyball, fashion shows, competitions and dance displays.



Retail Area – local artists will keep the crowds engaged with live entertainment throughout the festival. Shoppers will get to enjoy endless exhibition and retail stalls featuring a range of quality items. And, to keep visitors feeling replenished, there will be a fully-laden food court and cider garden overflowing with fresh brews.

Kids’ Corner – the children will be kept entranced with face painting, water balls, sandcastle building, the kiddies’ beach dash and other fun activations.



Surfers, both young and old, will get to mingle with legendary South African surfboard shapers. Here they can learn all about the intricate craft of surfboard shaping and there is ample opportunity to purchase any of these handcrafted boards.

Save the Waves Campaign – this year’s plastic and recycling awareness campaign will include the Litter4Tokens Recycling Programme, an environmental awareness campaign aimed at improving marine health.

If you’re looking for an experience that #feelslikefreedom #inkuleleko, get to the Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill! For more information on The Ballito Pro visit:

On Friday, 17 May, The Ballito Pro presented by O’Neill launch took place at La Fiamma Grill, Coco De Mer Boutique Hotel in Ballito.

Dolly Govender (KwaDukuza Acting Mayor), Colin Fitch (WLS), Beyrick De Vries and Bongani Xulu (SSA).

Collette Bundy (Ballito Pro Organizer), Paul Canning (O’Neill South Africa Brand Director), Dolly Govender (KwaDukuza Acting Mayor), Colin Fitch (WLS), Beyrick De Vries, Graham Smith, Luellen Smith and Bongani Xulu (SSA).

Bianca Van Aardt (WSL), Colin Fitch (WLS), Jessica Turner (Ballito Pro Brand and Digital Manager), Dolly Govender (KwaDukuza Acting Mayor), Gary Green (Sector Apparel/ O’Neill), Paul Canning (O’Neill South Africa Brand Director) and Beyrick De Vries.

Back row: Bianca Van Aardt (WSL), Colin Fitch (WLS), Jessica Turner (Ballito Pro Brand and Digital Manager), Dolly Govender (KwaDukuza Acting Mayor), Gary Green (Sector Apparel/ O’Neill) and Paul Canning (O’Neill South Africa Brand Director).

Front row: Pierre Tostee and Beyrick De Vries.

Paul Canning (O’Neill South Africa Brand Director), Graham Smith, Luellen Smith and Pierre Tostee.

Mike Frew (Ballito Pro commentator), Beyrick De Vries and Tom Hewitt (Surfers not Street Children).

Kobalan Moodley and Aphelele Ndlela (Capitec Bank).

Paul Canning (O’Neill South Africa Brand Director), Colin Fitch (WSL) and Greg Swart (Ballito Pro Logistics).

