Bali Gets Drastic on Single-Use Plastic

Last year the Balinese government outlawed single-use plastics, yeeeuw, what a win! This comes in wake of the Islands crippiling and mounting issue dealing with trash. The Governor, Wayan Koster announced their assualt on the synthetic scurge last month, adding in the fact that there would be hella penalties for those reckless enough to fall into the ‘noncompliece category, this following a six month grace period.

So whats the aim of the new legislation, well to reduce the obscene amount of marine pollution that smothers Bali’s shores. The principle assualt directed toard targeting the producers and distributors of single-use plastics in the region.

“They must substitute plastics with other materials,” Koster. “If they disobey, we will take action, like not extending their business permit.”

The ban is set to tackle plastic bags, styrofoam and plastic straws head on brother. The goal is to reduce this pollution in Bali’s oceans and rivers by as much as 70 percent in the coming years, now if you’re gonna randomly standup and applaud anything today, do it for Bali!!

More detailed information, including specific rewards and penalties are still under the discussion of the governor’s team made of officials, academics, NGO’s, businesses, and religious figures.

Between December and March, the islands are hit with this malignant barrage of sythetics the most due the tide and wind. If you’ve ever been to Bali you’ll know exactly what where talking about.

Meet Melati and Isabella Wijsen, the two girls who started it all.

The rubbish collected by in the area from hotels and villages is often dumped in rivers. These rivers then carry the waste in the direction of the ocean where the collection of all sorts of plastic kak eventually, by way of coastal tides and currents, heads straight back to the beaches, sigh.

Jakarta plans to follow Bali’s example by drafting a similar regulation that bans single-use plastic bags.

From Monday, April 1, the importation, retail, sale and use of petro-based single-use plastic will no longer be allowed in Barbados.

Products such as single-use plastic cups; cutlery, including plastic knives, forks and spoons; stirrers; straws; plates; egg trays (both plastic and Styrofoam), and Styrofoam containers used in the culinary retail industry will be banned from that date.