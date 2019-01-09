AVG in ‘An African Surfing Life’

Alan van Gysen, or as he’s known around the block ‘AVG’, is no stranger to the pages of the Zag. The former Zag Photo and Associate Editor and regular contributor is one of the world’s most respected surf photographers. He’s carved a niche, traveling the globe taking pictures of the world’s best surfers in largely unchartered waters.

But most importantly he’s traveled Africa, exploring the likes of Morocco, Western Sahara, Gambia, Senegal, Nigeria, Angola, Namibia, Zambia, Mozambique, Madagascar in search of new waves.

Basically, the man has locked in his dream job. One that’s taken him to places the rest of us can only dream of. The following edit features his approach to surf photography, as well as takes you on an adventure, as you ‘tag’ along on a pioneering trip to a West African island. An island more famous for coups, dodgy prisons and political instability than perfect, untapped surf potential!

Alan van Gysen in Equatorial Guinea – An African Surfing Life from Mami Wata on Vimeo.