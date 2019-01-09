 
AVG in ‘An African Surfing Life’

  • by zigzag

Alan van Gysen, or as he’s known around the block ‘AVG’, is no stranger to the pages of the Zag. The former Zag Photo and Associate Editor and regular contributor is one of the world’s most respected surf photographers. He’s carved a niche, traveling the globe taking pictures of the world’s best surfers in largely unchartered waters.

But most importantly he’s traveled Africa, exploring the likes of Morocco, Western Sahara, Gambia, Senegal, Nigeria, Angola, Namibia, Zambia, Mozambique, Madagascar in search of new waves.

Basically, the man has locked in his dream job. One that’s taken him to places the rest of us can only dream of. The following edit features his approach to surf photography, as well as takes you on an adventure, as you ‘tag’ along on a pioneering trip to a West African island. An island more famous for coups, dodgy prisons and political instability than perfect, untapped surf potential!

Alan van Gysen in Equatorial Guinea – An African Surfing Life from Mami Wata on Vimeo.

2 Comments

  1. Ralph
    9 January, 2019 at 6:25 pm · Reply

    What an inspiration. I also love the fact that AVG is proud to be a Christian first and foremost. Keep up the great work!

  2. sven
    10 January, 2019 at 11:38 am · Reply

    So much respect for AVG. I once asked him if I could use one of his pics of J Bay for commercial use. He said no problem, never asked for a penny. He is so dedicated to his art, takes the most amazing pics and is very dedicated to Africa, especially South Africa. So many mind blowing pics of our local breaks and African distant shores. He could easily just follow the seasonal route (Hawaii, Indo, Europe etc.) but he remains grounded in SA and Africa. I would rather see an AVG pic of insane Dunes then other pics of Indo/Hawaii/Taihiti……

    Respect!!!

