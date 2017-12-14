Atlantic Rising

After the Azores Airline Pro, Zigzag convinced Davey, Shane Sykes and Beyrick de Vries to stay a while longer in the Utopian Atlantic paradise, so Zag could do a piece on the famed Portuguese Island. The boys promptly extended their visas, and the three musketeers explored the Azores with Greg Ewing and Andy Davis in tow.

The boys found themselves into some spicy little wedges. Nothing like a wedge to keep you on your toes. A meaty top section reducing itself to a crumbly closeout, the perfect platform to set those fins free.

If you haven’t purchased the latest Zag, do your ass a favour, and get yourself down to the Spar, drop the dollar, and dive into our Azores piece. It’s a milk and honey read, smooth as butter, and it’ll make you wanna book flights there right now. Oh yes, and before you push play, prepare yourself for some serious Reggae beats. Jah Rastafari, Jah Blessed, Jah take us from Babylon to Zion. Jah!