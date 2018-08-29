 
Ankle Deep Freight Trains With Aritz Aranburu

Sharing is caring, apparently. When Natxo Gonzalez first found this wave he was ace out. A man against one helluva wave. This time he returned with some of his day 1 homies and scored something straight out of this world. 

Natxo: “When I was here for the first time with my good friend and filmer Jon Aspuru, I was really scared at times. The wave breaks in really shallow water, we were all alone. After catching a couple of waves, I stopped surfing. Not because I was tired or the waves stopped, it was simply too dangerous. There was no one around, it is a long drive to the nearest town and an even longer one to the nearest hospital. So I decided to take some of my best friends on the next big swell and it was completely different. Not only was the angle of the swell a little easier, to have your best friends around makes you feel safer and charge harder. And as they say: sharing is caring. It’s just the best thing in the world if you can share perfect waves with your best friends.

 

 

Surfers: Aritz Aranburu / @aritz_aranburu

Adrian Fernandez / @adrofernandez

Aletxu Gironi / @aletxugironi

Filmed and edited by Jon Aspuru / @jonbakio

