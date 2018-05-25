 
An Intro to the Vans Surf Pro Classic

  • by zigzag

Welcome to the Vans Surf Pro Classic. This morning the wind was pumping (onshore), it was raining, storming, the sun was nowhere to be seen, hiding behind a couple of extremely livid clouds, and the swell at Yo-Yo’s was thundering. The contest directors acted swiftly, moving the contest closer to the harbour wall where there is a touch less swell, and as the contest directors set everything up, the sun’s rays snuck out from behind that angry cloud, the rains dissipated, and the waves cleaned up.

Image: Thurtell

 

