An Intro to the Vans Surf Pro Classic

Welcome to the Vans Surf Pro Classic. This morning the wind was pumping (onshore), it was raining, storming, the sun was nowhere to be seen, hiding behind a couple of extremely livid clouds, and the swell at Yo-Yo’s was thundering. The contest directors acted swiftly, moving the contest closer to the harbour wall where there is a touch less swell, and as the contest directors set everything up, the sun’s rays snuck out from behind that angry cloud, the rains dissipated, and the waves cleaned up.
Image: Thurtell