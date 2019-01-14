An Hour Ago: Dungeons

It’s never possible to be in more than one place at a time, especially during the week. So in light of this, we have decided to keep you updated with pieces of magic happening around the world. So when you are ready, and the timing is just right, take 5 minutes out of your day and picture yourself riding free.
Here’s a little action straight from the lens of Grant Scholtz out at Dungeons this morning (14/01/2019):
- Green Board Matt Bromley
White boardsand Van’s wetsuit Josh Redman
- No board behind the wave Andrew Marr
- Blue and Orange board and Hurley wetsuit Frank Solomon
- Red board Dale Staples
- Simon Lowe doing rescue