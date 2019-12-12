A Word from Twig

The world’s best big wave surfers are now taking over Pe’ahi, Maui, gearing up to pull out the measuring tape. Ladies and gents it’s that time of the year again, where a select group of madmen will look Mother Nature square in the eyes like someone riding at the back of a bakkie, unflinching. Fingers crossed last year’s mental conditions will be seen once again with waves forecasted to be in the 35-to-50-foot range on the face.

*Cover Image – Simon Crowther

As we sit here frothing for what will most likely be another massive day out at Jaws, we touched base with Twig to get a quick word on how he’s feeling leading up to tonight:

“It’s green for Jaws and that gets the butterflies going for sure. The swell size and direction looks great and should be 18-20ft with a few bigger ones in the afternoon. The wind is an issue as always on Maui with brisk trades around 20 knots expected which will make things testing. I’m ready and excited to try get a few great waves and enjoy a day at Peahi with only 5 other guys in the water while representing my family, friends and the surfing community of South Africa. It’s my turn to add something to the South African Cyclone that’s taking the world by storm at the moment!” ~ Grant Twig Baker

Just another cover shot for Twig, riding his way into History at Jaws. Ryan Craig ©