 
1 hour ago 1 hour ago

A Word from Twig

  • 1 hour ago
  • by zigzag

The world’s best big wave surfers are now taking over Pe’ahi, Maui, gearing up to pull out the measuring tape. Ladies and gents it’s that time of the year again, where a select group of madmen will look Mother Nature square in the eyes like someone riding at the back of a bakkie, unflinching. Fingers crossed last year’s mental conditions will be seen once again with waves forecasted to be in the 35-to-50-foot range on the face. 

*Cover Image – Simon Crowther

As we sit here frothing for what will most likely be another massive day out at Jaws, we touched base with Twig to get a quick word on how he’s feeling leading up to tonight: 

“It’s green for Jaws and that gets the butterflies going for sure. The swell size and direction looks great and should be 18-20ft with a few bigger ones in the afternoon. The wind is an issue as always on Maui with brisk trades around 20 knots expected which will make things testing. I’m ready and excited to try get a few great waves and enjoy a day at Peahi with only 5 other guys in the water while representing my family, friends and the surfing community of South Africa. It’s my turn to add something to the South African Cyclone that’s taking the world by storm at the moment!”  ~ Grant Twig Baker

Just another cover shot for Twig, riding his way into History at Jaws. Ryan Craig ©

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *