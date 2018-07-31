A Visual Dairy: Daniel Grebe in Indo

Following a spontaneous two week trip to Indonesia, with no real plan and hoping for swell, we caught up with Daniel Grebe who just happened to be in the right place at the right time. Over to you Dan: A few days before I left SA I saw the charts lighting up pretty nicely and figured I’d head to Sumbawa to explore and surf a wave I’ve dreamt of surfing as a kid. When I arrived in Bali it was absolute chaos, scooters and people everywhere, it felt like I left the rat-race back home for an even bigger one there. I needed to get out of there fast so I left for Sumbawa the next day and got a taxi to Lakey Peak, organised a scooter with a guy named Joey Barrel (real name) and left the next day on an 8 hour long, insane journey on the worlds worst roads dodging taxis, chickens, goats and potholes as I headed towards West Sumbawa. I saw the swell lining up pretty well for this spot so I decided to spend a couple days in the area.

The next few days were absolutely perfect every single day. The perfect top to bottom hollow barrels running nonstop for a good few hundred meters along a shallow point. The lineup was quite busy on the day of the swell, with the likes of Brazilian pros Pato Teixeira, Leonardo Massari, Fabio Capistrano and Paulo Moura to name a few. I saw some of the best and longest barrel rides I’ve ever seen while swimming in the lineup with my camera that day.

After spending a few days there I found out the guy I rented the scooter from at Lakey Peak was pissed and looking for me. Long story short, he thought I had stolen his scooter and reported me to the police who were apparently looking for me in the area as well, so I figured it was a good idea to head back & return it. I had also seen an even bigger swell was on its way, too big for that area, so I packed up, made the 8 hour scooter ride dodging potholes, goats and police (dodged the police by the skin on my teeth riding through a massive roadblock.) and caught a plane back to Bali. Some of the locals were saying it was the biggest swell they’ve seen heading straight for Uluwatu.