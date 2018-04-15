Man encounters White Shark in Plett

This afternoon a man was surprised from below whilst out for a paddle ski in Plettenberg Bay. The 33-year-old man was gooi’d clean out his ski when a juvenile what Shark fancied a closer look. Judging by the bite mark, scientists put the shark at a respectable 2.5 m.

Robbie Gibson‚ deputy station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute‚ said it appeared that the shark had breached after making contact with the ski. Nat geo flashbacks? In Plettenberg Bay, this would be viewed as unusual behavior in white sharks as they tend to only breach out at Seal Island and Mossel Bay

Once the man landed in the water he didn’t need more convincing and quickly headed ashore and miraculously emerged from the ordeal without a scratch, although most likely a little shook up.