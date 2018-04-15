 
7 hours ago

Man encounters White Shark in Plett

  • 7 hours ago
  • by zigzag

 This afternoon a man was surprised from below whilst out for a paddle ski in Plettenberg Bay. The 33-year-old man was gooi’d clean out his ski when a juvenile what Shark fancied a closer look. Judging by the bite mark, scientists put the shark at a respectable 2.5 m. 

Robbie Gibson‚ deputy station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute‚ said it appeared that the shark had breached after making contact with the ski. Nat geo flashbacks? In Plettenberg Bay, this would be viewed as unusual behavior in white sharks as they tend to only breach out at Seal Island and Mossel Bay 

Once the man landed in the water he didn’t need more convincing and quickly headed ashore and miraculously emerged from the ordeal without a scratch, although most likely a little shook up. 

“NSRI recovered his paddle-ski from the water and the man was transported to Wreck Beach‚ where his car was parked‚ aboard our sea rescue craft and he required no medical attention and no further assistance was required‚” Gibson said.

The NSRI urged those entering the water to be cautious, particularly at this time of the year‚ when it is known that sharks tend to come closer in-shore to feed as part of their natural feeding habits.

It seems sharks just can’t keep themselves out the headlines lately, even bringing the cancelation of the Margaret River Pro down in Aus.  The event marks the second shark incident in less than a month. The first of the two happening in JBAY. Almost a year ago, April 29 2017, a teen was bitten by a white shark whilst surfing in Plett. White sharks frequent the area due to the menu it offers, their favorite being those rock hopping fatties – seals. 

 

 

 

