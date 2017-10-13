650+ Surfboards Collected!!!

The legends from Positive Vibe Warriors which include Patrick, Tanner and Dane Gudauskas with the support of our very own Mikey February have collected 650+ surfboards in support of the #CantStealOurVibe surfboard drive. All boards will be shipped over to South Africa and donated to Surfers not Street Children and Waves for Change. What an absolutely fantastic initiative! Well done to all those involved and thanks to all those who gave their shred sleds away! What a crazy game changer this will be, helping get more of our youth in the water to benefit from the stoke that is wave therapy.

Mikey had this to say on his Instagram: The #cantstealourvibe @positivevibewarriors board drive for AFRICA has finished in California . Pretty unreal seeing these photos of 650 + surfboards all lined up and on their way to the kids of SOUTH AFRICA x @wavesforchange x @surfersnotstreetchildren .Huge thank you to all the legends who took the time out to donate some magic sleds that will be much appreciated by some little shredder ! Cannot wait to see the container arrive and spread some positive vibes ! Lastly thanks to the biggest legends @tannergud , @patrickgud and @danedamus ! #cantstealourvibe