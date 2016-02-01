60 Seconds With: Matty McG pres. by Corona

The Corona Open JBay, is there a better place in the world to have a surf, smash a cold one and shoot the shit with your mates? I think not! Zag got together with a couple surfers in between sets and Coronas and who better to start with than Matthew Mcgillivray. Following his aggressive rise on the QS and his recent run of firing form, so many questions came to mind. We wish we could have spoken to Matt, one of the most unassuming and humble blokes on the planet, for longer. Unfortunately, we only had time for a couple questions as he opened his doors, literally, to us in JBay. We dig this kid, and so should you.