 
2 hours ago 2 hours ago

60 Seconds With: Matty McG pres. by Corona

  • 2 hours ago
  • by zigzag

The Corona Open JBay, is there a better place in the world to have a surf, smash a cold one and shoot the shit with your mates? I think not! Zag got together with a couple surfers in between sets and Coronas and who better to start with than Matthew Mcgillivray. Following his aggressive rise on the QS and his recent run of firing form, so many questions came to mind. We wish we could have spoken to Matt, one of the most unassuming and humble blokes on the planet, for longer. Unfortunately, we only had time for a couple questions as he opened his doors, literally, to us in JBay. We dig this kid, and so should you. 

 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *