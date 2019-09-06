2019 ISA World Surfing Games

So we all know surfing is set to make its Olympic debut next year in Tokyo, but what we don’t know, is which surfers will be there?

The picture will become clearer as the world’s best National Surfing Teams pull on their athlete jerseys to represent their countries at the 2019 ISA World Surfing Games kicking off this weekend running from September 7-15. 240 athletes from a record-breaking 55 nations are set to compete.

Along with record breaking participation, the line-up for this year’s competition is the most impressive in the events history. Eight golden Tokyo 2020 tickets are up for grabs.

Qualification is on a continental basis with the top eligible male and female from Asia, Africa, Europe and Oceania set to earn a place at the Games next year. A total of 20 men and 20 women will compete at Tokyo 2020 with a maximum of two surfers, per gender, per National Olympic Committee.

But what really makes the 2019 edition of the ISA World Surfing Games so exciting, is the athlete list including, to list but a few, Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Kanoa Igarashi, Carissa Moore, Sally Fitzgibbons and the big man himself Jordy Smith.

Stay tuned as we follow the action throughout the event getting some insight from team Manager Isaac February.

The 2019 ISA World Surfing Games will take place at Kisakihama Beach in Miyazaki, Japan.

2019 ISA World Surfing Games Schedule

Saturday, September 7

Parade of Nations and Opening Ceremony

Likely start to Open Women

Sunday, September 8

Open Women

Monday, September 9

Open Women

Tuesday, September 10

Aloha Cup (TBC)

Open Women

Start of Open Men

Wednesday, September 11

Finals Open Women

Open Men continues

Thursday, September 15