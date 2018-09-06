2018 Zigzag Boardshort Bikini & Sandals Guide

It’s that time of the year, where the birds are chirping, the flowers are smiling and the vibe in the lineup is becoming so fresh, and so clean. For some, this marks the time of year where wetsuits become redundant. A time where we seek a more tactile bond with the water embracing us. Suits for baggies, and high tops for flops. It’s beautiful out there.

Spring is here baby! And it never felt so good. Time to shed those winter layers and weight as we head toward summer. Perfect timing for you to bag yourself a piece from the latest collection of surf apparel on offer. Get a closer look at all that the 2018 Boardshort Bikini & Sandals Guide presented by Island Tribe has to offer right HERE. In the meantime, dop into this