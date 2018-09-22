 
2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH SEP WINNER

  • by zigzag

“Spending so much time at the beach and in the ocean, I find the amount of ocean trash and that found on our beaches on a daily basis to be a major social issue. Not only are we fighting a trash problem to save our ecosystems, but we are also needing to enlightening and change an existing mindset” – Chantelle Donald

Now this, this right here, is exactly what this campaign aims to reward. A monumental effort from Chantelle. Her video is doing the rounds on social media quickly racking up the views. From everyone here in the Zag cave as well as every marine critter out there, we salute you. Thank you for doing what you can where you can. 

