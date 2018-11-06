2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH: OCTOBER WINNER

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.
Ken Hutchings, the October winner of the Tuffy Clean Your Beach competition. A great effort, especially considering that hellish trap getting back up that hill in Smitswinkel Baai.
To find out how you can get your hands on a fresh new Firewire, click this link here.
“Missioned down to one of my favourite beaches, Smitswinkel bay with the family and friends and collected a huge amount of plastic on the shore. Bit of a trap to get it up the hill but worth it” – Ken Hutchings