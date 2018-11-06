 
2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH: OCTOBER WINNER

Ken Hutchings, the October winner of the Tuffy Clean Your Beach competition. A great effort, especially considering that hellish trap getting back up that hill in Smitswinkel Baai.
 
Well, here’s to making your week that little bit better, we do hope you enjoy your fresh new Firewire. To find out how you can get your hands on a fresh new Firewire, click this link here.
 
Missioned down to one of my favourite beaches, Smitswinkel bay with the family and friends and collected a huge amount of plastic on the shore. Bit of a trap to get it up the hill but worth it” –   Ken Hutchings 
 
 

