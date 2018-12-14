2018 TUFFY CLEAN YOUR BEACH: NOVEMBER WINNER

Ba da bing, ba da BOOM!! Ladies and gentlemen the November and final winner of the Tuffy Clean Your Beach competition, of 2018 that is. This one, well deserved. The ballie going beyond the call of duty with this one, reaching those forgotten places.

“I have two loves in sport, surfing and fly fishing and recently I went fly fishing in Durban harbour and after fishing for an hour or two and realising the fish were not interested in my flies I decided to clean up the island at the end of the centre bank. I scratched around and found some old bags which I filled with as much plastic waste as I could as well as 12 large white plastic paint drums which I stuffed into each other. I then loaded it all onto my paddle ski and paddled back to Point Yacht Club, loaded it into my bakkie and put it all into a waste skip.”

– Roger Gurr

Jeepers Roger, what an effort. Before we go, a massive MASSIVE shout out to Tuffy, Share the Stoke and Firewire for making this comp what it is, inspiring. We love all you legends for lending a yah no flippen laka hand to the sand!!