 
7 hours ago 7 hours ago

2018 Tuffy Clean Your Beach July Winner

  • 7 hours ago
  • by zigzag

A Crew of Hout Bay people have created the Sentinel Alliance, set up to teach the local kids to respect where they live, learn to surf and stay in school. Hout Bay has two poor communities, the Hangberg area, and Imizamo Yethu, with many kids not having the chance to have a normal life.

Chad and Anele, the two instructors, and Sentinel alliance get together with the kids every Saturday. Last month on one of those days Jerome Alexander and the crew did a massive beach cleanup with the kids, then had an education session and the damage of plastic to the environment, how surfing can lead to careers and travel opportunities, followed by a surf and boerie braai. 

Jerome, Chad, Anele and the Sentinal Alliance well-done dudes. Keep doing what you doing its the small stories like this that put a smile on everyone’s face here in the Zag cave. Such rad vibes you’re putting out there, and we’re so stoked to send you guys a fresh new Firewire. It’s all about what you put out into the universe. 

Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
     

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *