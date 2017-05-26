2017 Vans Surf Pro Classic is LIVE!

The 2017 edition of the Vans Surf Pro Classic is LIVE! The scene is set for the competitors to run riot on the rippable walls of Yoyo’s, one of the most consistently fun waves on the surf-rich western coastline.

In addition to the men’s QS1000 & junior men’s JQS1000, a woman’s QS1000 makes its highly anticipated debut on the Wes Kus. With total prize money of R70,000 up for grabs there’s golden opportunity for local surfers to accumulate crucial points, cash and bragging rights. Due to the success of the 2016 event and promise of high wave quality there’s been an influx of international entries from surfing powerhouses such as Hawaii, USA, Australia, Brazil and as far afield as Japan and South America.

True to form and “Off the Wall” Vans style, the event is hosted by the authentic, one-horse fishing town of Lamberts Bay, and organizers and competitors were warmly greeted with super clean 2-4 foot waves this morning.

Yoyos, hailed as “SA’s Trestles” is an A-frame peak breaking over an extended reef ledge. The easy takeoff enables a burst of speed to translate into an explosive opening maneuver. Depending on swell and tide the shoulder holds up for a series of carves and cutbacks, and transitions into a rewarding end section perfect for an aerial or hard-hitting finish, making it an ideal contest wave.

Durbanite, Beyrick de Vries, fresh off a 5th place QS6000 finish in Japan, is back to defend his 2016 title in the inaugural event, but Mikey February, the Vans team rider who’s ripped his way to no. 17 on the international WQS standings, will be hungry to better his 2016 runner up finish. A win here will further cement his position and inject the momentum necessary for a 2018 dream tour qualification. Wildcards Josh Redman, Calvin Goor and Ford Van Jaarsveldt will also be going in guns blazing with nothing to lose.

WSL Africa woman’s ratings leader, Emma Smith will be looking to grab top spot but will be hard pressed by Crystall Hulett and Sophie Bell as well as international Zoe Mcdougall of Hawaii. Look out for 13-year-old Kayla Nogueira to cause some upsets.

The hyper competitive junior men field, currently led by Jake Elkington with Adin Masencamp hot on his heels, will see some red-hot shredding going down. Koby Oberholzer and Joshe Faulkner will be looking to gain some ground and take home some silverware.

Contest director, ex SA champ, Tasha Mentasti shares the forecast. “We’re going to be seeing a range of conditions over the weekend starting with light Westerly winds on Friday, going South East on Saturday. A combination of offshore and a swell increase is looking good for an epic Sunday finale. We’re so excited that Vans has brought in the ladies QS1000 and we’re stoked to welcome all the foreign campaigners.” To accommodate the water starved Western Cape the event organizers have arranged all water supplies to be trucked in, so as not to pressurize the local regions precious resources. The event is hosted by the West Coast Boardriders Club in collaboration with volunteers from Christian Surfer’s South Africa.