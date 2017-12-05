2017 World Adaptive Surfing Championship

South Africa had a sterling performance at the 2017 Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship. The team competed in five categories. 2016 World Champion Antony Smyth (Western Cape) and bronze medalist J.P Veaudry (Eastern Cape) competed in the Stand Up 1 division and represented South Africa in the AS-1 division for the third time on the World stage along with Caleb Swanepoel who competed in the AS-2 Division.

The other team members were all new caps and debuted for South Africa. They included Grace Anderson (Western Cape), who competed in the Women’s AS-1 Division, Tyler Pike (Western Cape) who joined Swanepoel in the AS-2 Division, Daniel Nel (Western Cape) who surfed in the AS-4 group and Elsje Neethling (Western Cape) who earned her colours as the representative in the AS- 4 Women’s Division. Albert Rust (Gauteng) was the eighth member of the South African Team and competed in the AS-5 Division.

From the team here at Zigzag we would like to say well done to the entire team, and we would like to congratulate Antony Smyth who placed second in the Stand Up 1 division!

Read the full write up to the event here.