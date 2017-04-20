2017 SA Longboard Champs Kick Off

Yesterday, the 24th April, saw the start of the 2017 SA Longboard Champs. Surfers were treated to a day of rain and small, but highly contestable waves at the Bay Of Plenty.

“The waves were pretty difficult in the morning,” said Captain Kai who is contesting the event for WP as well as commentating between sets. “It was small and quite fadey. But then as the tide pushed in, it got a bit bigger and there were some fun waves on offer. Miraculously it stayed offshore all day. We had some heavy rain which made a few problems as well but all in all a good day. I think everyone is stoked and there was some good free surfing as well.”

After yesterday’s performance Tom King is looking to be one of the main contenders to knock Steven Sawyer off his throne as reigning SA Champ. Brad Weare is another competitor not to be overlooked as he delivered scores in the excellent range.

Today sees the Open ladies start the day and kick off their campaign. The competition this year should be interesting with experienced competitors like Tarryn King and Crystal Hulett all looking for gold. KZN’s 16 year old Christy Gilmour is surfing in the Open division as well as the U18 girls and cannot wait to show her older counterparts what she’s got.

The sun shows signs of peeking through the clouds with small, clean waves for the dudes and gals to hang out on the nose and weave their way to victory.

*Featured Image: Sam Christianson / Dawn Rouse